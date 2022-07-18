Infinix Note 12 Pro Gets a 4G Version for $276

Infinix’s Note 12 series is not done just yet. The Chinese brand has added yet another model to the list dubbed Note 12 Pro 4G, which is the world’s first phone featuring MediaTek’s new budget SoC, the Helio G99. The phone has quietly appeared on an AliExpress listing.

Design and Display

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G has the same display as its 5G sibling, which is a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The fingerprint sensor is still side-mounted and it has the same U-shaped notch for the selfie camera, but the main camera design has been updated to a circular layout.

Internals and Storage

As mentioned earlier, Note 12 Pro 4G is the world’s first phone with MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. It is based on TSMC’s 6nm node and features two 2.2GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2.0GHz Cortex-A55 cores as well as a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. This is paired with 8GB of virtually expandable RAM and 128GB of storage.

For software, you get Android 12 with XOS 10.6 on top.

Cameras

The main camera setup remains unchanged including a 108MP primary sensor next to a duo of 2MP lenses for depth sensing and macro photography. This camera can record up to 2K videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is also the same 16MP snapper.

Battery and Pricing

Battery specifications haven’t changed from a 5,000 mAh power cell with 33W fast charging.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G will be available in Grey and Blue color options for $276.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Specifications