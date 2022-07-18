Pakistani Delegation to Visit Kabul Today to Discuss Transit Trade Issues

A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Kabul today (Monday) to discuss bilateral and transit trade issues.

The delegation will comprise senior officers from the Ministry of Commerce, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), National Logistics Cell (NLC), Ministry of Interior and Power Division.

Bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, transit, transport facilitation, and border facilitation will be discussed during the meetings. Issues being faced by traders in bilateral and transit trade between the two countries will also be discussed during the talks.

The visit is a continuation of an ongoing process of bilateral engagements between Pakistan and Afghanistan in the fields of trade, transit, connectivity, and economic cooperation.

The Commerce Ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed in a virtual meeting on July 6, 2022, that a delegation led by Ministry of Commerce Secretary Sualeh Ahmed Faruqui will visit Kabul.