Scrumptious Veggie Meals for Your Fussy Eater

As mothers, women leave no stone unturned when it comes to their children. Whether it’s tying their laces a certain way or letting them play for five extra minutes, mothers do it all just to see their young ones happy.

However, a mother’s real battlefield is the kitchen. That’s where they make the toughest decisions for their child’s good health and well-being.

Another area of our everyday lives, where the country’s mothers and home-makers make tough decisions, is running the household. This includes budgeting for monthly groceries.

In the current economy where inflation is at an all-time high, it isn’t feasible anymore to buy chicken multiple times a week.

For mothers across Pakistan, Knorr chicken cube comes in as a savior. It adds the delicious taste and aroma of chicken to your vegetable meals without actually using any.

If you are preparing a vegetable delicacy for your little ones, add Knorr cubes to the mix. The smell of chicken and vegetables wafting from the kitchen will make them instantly hungry and they will devour it in no time.

Let’s make things easier for you. Here’s a recipe for vegetable kababs made with Knorr Chicken Cube.

Ingredients

Carrot (finely chopped) 1 medium

Capsicum pepper (finely chopped) 1 medium

Onion (finely chopped) 1 medium

Gram lentil 1/2 cup

Red Chilli 1 teaspoon

White Cumin 1 tbsp

Garam Masala 1 teaspoon

Tamarind pulp 1/4 cup

Green Chilli 3

Coriander 1/2 cup

Knorr Chicken soupstock 20gm

Bread slice 2

Flour Maida 1/4 cup

Egg 1

Sesame seeds 2tbsp



Method

Boil gram lentil, cumin, chilies, and garam masala until macerated. Grind the mix after straining the water, also add the vegetables whilst grinding. Add Knorr chicken soup stock and bread slices and grind further. Add tamarind pulp and green spices to the mix. Make desired shape patties. Dip in flour, egg, and sesame. Fry and serve.

We hope your kids and the rest of your family will love all the mouth-watering vegetable dishes prepared with a twist and you won’t have to worry about going out of your budget again.

Happy Cooking!