Kia Resumes Bookings of All Cars Except Top-Sellers

Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has resumed bookings for Kia cars following a price hike of up to Rs. 1.1 million. With the exception of Kia Picanto A/T, Sportage FWD, and AWD, LMCL has resumed the bookings for all vehicles.

The price hike notification highlighted that:

The new prices do not apply to customers who have made full payment by July 18, 2022.

New prices do not apply to customers whose PBO delivery commitments were scheduled for June 2022 or before.

New prices will apply to customers whose PBO delivery commitments are scheduled for July 2022 or after.

Taxes including With Holding Tax (WHT) & Capital Value Tax (CVT) will be applicable as per the Federal Budget 2022-23.

Subcompact SUV Prices

Curiously, LMCL hasn’t increased the prices of the subcompact SUVs by big margins. Kia Stonic’s price has been increased by Rs. 76,000 only, while that of Peugeot 2008 Active’s price has been decreased by Rs. 251,000 (a limited-time offer). The Allure variant’s price is the same as when it was launched.

According to industry sources, LMCL hasn’t sold many units of its subcompact SUVs and will increase their prices once their demand and production witness a rise.

More car companies are likely to follow in Kia’s footsteps in the coming days due to the continuous depreciation of the local currency.

