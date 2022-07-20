PUBG MOBILE Launches Campus Challenge with Grand Prize of Rs 4 Million

PUBG MOBILE, Pakistan’s No. 1 gaming platform, has collaborated with Jazz, Pakistan’s leading cellular company, to officially launch PUBG MOBILE Campus Challenge (PMCC) Pakistan for university-going students.

Jazz GameNow will be the official partner for the event and has also launched a bundle dedicated to PUBGM users. With this strategic alliance, both parties aim to ensure work on youth development to further expand the esports industry in the country.

Registrations have started on July 8th, 2022 and online qualifiers will be played from July 22 to 30 for students from 16 campuses while another 16 campuses will host offline qualifiers from August 1 to 8 as various social media influencers will be present at the campuses to cheer on the talented gamers.

One team will represent their campus after emerging victorious in the qualifiers and compete with the best teams of other campuses for the grand prize of PKR 4 million in the Grand Finals, which will be held on July 26-27 in the presence of famous personalities who will also participate in show-matches.

To enhance youngsters’ engagement, PUBG MOBILE has decided to let their beloved gamers choose the venue for the grand finals. An in-game vote will be available in PUBG MOBILE starting from August, in which the option with the most support from gamers will be selected.

Tencent’s PUBG MOBILE Esports aims to strengthen the esports ecosystems in Pakistan. As the only pro-level official tournament brand, PMPL Pakistan runs on an annual cycle to enhance the experience and stability of the sport’s competitive environment.

PMNC Pakistan will open gates for PMPL along with a range of local and regional PUBG MOBILE Esports authorized events to rack up points for spots in these two tournaments.

As a tournament dedicated to empowering the youngsters by providing a way to realize their esports dream in the country, the best teams from the PMCC Grand Finals will qualify for the PUBG MOBILE National Championship (PMNC) Pakistan for the ultimate showdown with professional players from PUBGM Pro-League (PMPL) to determine who is the most proficient and skilled player of them all.

This year, Pakistan has seen great progress in PUBG MOBILE esports. One of the very first times, a Pakistani team, 52 esports has qualified for the PUBG MOBILE World Invitational.

With this new Campus Challenge program, PUBG MOBILE is excited to witness the birth of a new young but strong team rooting in this wonderful country.

PUBG MOBILE’s version 2.1 update is available now! Download for free on the App Store and Google Play Store.