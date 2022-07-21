Afiniti Pakistan Employees Get a 22% Pay Raise to Fight Inflation

Software company Afiniti Pakistan has announced a further 10% increase in its employee salaries, on top of the 12% they had received in February this year, to help them fight inflation better.

Every Afiniti employee below the level of Director will get a 10% pay raise, whereas, for people at Director level and above, the increase will be 6%. This new inflation adjustment takes the overall salary increase to 22% in Pakistan over the past six months.

According to a company representative, the increase is effective from July 1, 2022, and applies to all employees who are paid in Pakistani rupees (PKR).

“The world is seeing unprecedented inflation levels and Pakistan has been no exception. Our decision to increase Pakistani employees’ salaries is to provide them with some cushion in these hard times and help them maintain their lifestyles,” shared Osman Asghar Khan, MD at Afiniti Pakistan.

“We will continue monitoring local conditions and benchmark data for local pay to make sure we are paying competitively and recognizing the outstanding contributions our employees make,” shared Michelle Digulla, the Global Head of HR at Afiniti.

Afiniti is an American multinational data and software company focused on developing artificial intelligence for use in customer call centers. Founded in 2005, Afiniti is known to be a unicorn company with a valuation of $1.6 billion in 2017.