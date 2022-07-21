FBR Reduces Withholding Tax to 1% on Sales of Third Party Goods Through Online Platforms

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has reduced the rate of withholding tax from 2 to 1 percent on sales of third-party goods of persons not appearing in the active taxpayers’ list (ATL) made through online market platforms.

The FBR has issued Circular No. 09 of 2022-23 to explain amendments to the Sales Tax Act 1990, Federal Excise Act, 2005 and ICT (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001 through Finance Act 2022.

The FBR explained that the online marketplace places are expanding with the growth of technology and digital payment modes. In order to facilitate economic activity through online marketplaces, the rate of withholding tax on sales of third-party goods of persons not appearing in ATL made through their platform has been reduced from 2 percent to 1 percent, FBR added.

Through an income tax budget explanatory circular issued on Thursday, the FBR has explained the export of services.

A special regime u/s 154A for export of IT and IT enabled services was introduced through the Finance Act, 2021 whereby 1 percent final tax was collected on the realization of export proceeds of these services. Moreover, a hundred percent tax credit was available against this final tax to the exporters of IT and IT enabled services u/s 65F upon fulfilling a few conditions mentioned therein. In order to simplify the tax regime for exporters of IT and IT enabled services, the 100 percent tax credit regime under section 65F has been withdrawn and a reduced rate of final tax of 0.25 percent has been provided for exporters of IT and IT enabled services who are registered with the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB). Corresponding changes in section 65F have been made accordingly.

Furthermore, the scope of definitions of IT services and IT enabled services contained in clause (30AD) and clause (30AE) of section 2 of the Ordinance has been clarified and widened through the Finance Act, 2022.

Previously, the amount of foreign commission due to an indenting commission agent was charged to tax, at the rate of 5 percent, under sub-section (2) of section 154 of the Ordinance. Now, this rate has been reduced to 1 percent by incorporating clause (da) in sub-section (1) of section 154A of the Ordinance. Corresponding changes have been made in section 154 accordingly. Moreover, provisions of the Tenth Schedule will not apply to tax collectable under section 154A of the Ordinance. Necessary change has been incorporated in rule 10 of Tenth Schedule in this regard, FBR added.