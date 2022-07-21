FBR Warns Officials Involved in Exerting Political Pressure for Service-Related Matters

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has compiled records of tax officials involved in exerting political pressure on the top management of the FBR for transfers, postings, deputations, and other service-related matters.

“These officers/officials using political influence for service matters have been marked and necessary observations have been placed in their dossiers,” FBR stated in a stern warning to tax officials on Thursday.

ALSO READ FTO Directs FBR to Devise Simple Return Form for Salaried Class

In this regard, the FBR issued a circular on Thursday to all FBR Members, Chief Commissioners, Director Generals, and Chief Collectors.

According to the FBR’s instructions, it has been observed with concern that some officials resort to exerting political pressure on the top management in connection with their transfers, postings, and deputations, along with other service matters, in total disregard to Rule 19 & 29 of Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1964, read with the instructions printed at ESTA CODE edition 2015.

Despite repeated warnings, the practice continues, and therefore, it is once again informed that the said act is a “Misconduct” under the Government Servant (Conduct) Rules, 1964, read with Rule 2(1)(k) of Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, (unbecoming of officers professional conduct) and attracts disciplinary action under the relevant rules.

In view of the above, all officers of the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) and Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) are hereby warned once again to shun this attitude. Officials using political influence for service matters have been marked, and necessary observations have been placed in their dossiers.

ALSO READ FBR Officer Slapped with Compulsory Retirement over Unauthorized Absence from Duty

Such observations will be one of the main considerations at the time of making their career decisions, including promotions and disciplinary proceedings, besides placements and rotations. Therefore, all officials of the IRS are once again advised to be cautious of the seriousness of this subject at all times. In this respect, all field heads are requested to disseminate this information with the needed seriousness to all officials under their command, FBR added.

It is important to mention that the FBR had also issued instructions in November 2021 to punish tax officials putting political pressure on the top FBR management for their service matters.