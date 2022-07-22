Arshad Nadeem to Face India’s Neeraj Chopra in World Athletics Championship Finals

Arshad Nadeem will face India’s Neeraj Chopra along with 12 others athletes in the final of the Javelin Throw in the World Athletics Championship in Oregon, USA.

The 25-year-old Pakistani athlete confirmed his spot in the showpiece event final last week after an 81.71m throw in his third attempt and finishing the group stage in 9th place.

Nadeem, who reached a track-and-field final for an Olympic gold medal last year, was placed in group B and threw at a distance of 76.15m in his first attempt, 74.38m in his second, and 81.71m in his third attempt.

Arshad will now compete in the final against Germany’s Anderson Peters, India’s Neeraj Chopra, Germany’s Julian Weber, Czech Republic’s Jakub Vedlejch, Egypt’s Ehab Abdelrahman, Finland’s Oliver Helander, Japan’s Roderick Genki Dean, USA’s Curtis Thompson, Maldives’ Andrian Maldare, India’s Rohit Yadav and Finland’s Lassi Etelatalo.

In the final of the men’s event in Tokyo last year, the Mian Channu-born athlete nearly won a coveted Olympic gold medal when he threw the spear to the 84.62m mark against Indian Neeraj Chopra’s 87.58m.

The premier javelin thrower earlier this year had participated in a training session under the supervision of South African coach, Terseus Liebenberg, at the North West University Campus in Potchefstroom.