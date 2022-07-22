Gang Arrested for Printing Fake US Dollars and UAE Dirhams

The police in Karachi arrested a gang on Thursday for printing fake American, Pakistani, and Emirati currencies.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Saddar Town, Ali Mardan, stated that the suspects, namely Ameer Khan, Ibne Ameen, and Ahmed Waqas, were involved in printing counterfeit dollars, rupees, and dirhams.

He revealed that the network functions in Dubai but some of its members work in Lahore, Multan, and Peshawar, and it has been operating in Karachi for a long time.

The police stated that they have confiscated a large number of counterfeit dollars and other currencies from the suspects and remarked that the gang has been giving Pakistan a bad name.

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Karachi Police also arrested four men on Wednesday for robbing people after they withdrew cash from the banks and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs).

Acting on a tip, the SIU arrested them after conducting a raid in Nazimabad.

The suspects were identified as Afzal Khan, Imran Ali, Sher Nawab Khan, and Masoom. Cases have been registered against them and investigations are in process.