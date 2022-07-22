Passenger Admitted to Hospital After Self Driving Taxi Crashes in USA

An accident involving Cruise — a driverless taxi operating in San Francisco — broke the internet, causing concerns about the viability of self-driving cars.

According to more details on the incident, three people were aboard the Chevrolet Bolt-based robo-taxi at the time of the crash, one of whom had to receive urgent care. A report from Automotive News adds that the other two passengers — as well as the passengers of a Toyota Prius which the taxi crashed into — also needed medical attention.

The accident wasn’t due to the robo-taxi’s fault, as the vehicle slowed down to make a left turn at an intersection when it hit a Toyota Prius, which was allegedly cruising at 25 kilometers per hour over the speed limit.

The investigation is still ongoing as both parties are blaming each other for the accident, while the authorities are still trying to identify the real culprit. It bears mentioning, however, that Cruise has been getting some negative attention lately after numerous reports of their taxis malfunctioning mid-journey.

Without specifying the exact problem, the company acknowledged that it was due to a technical failure. These reports have put the company’s and the whole autonomous taxi industry’s fate in question.