Heavy Monsoon Rains to Return This Week

The current monsoon system will remain active during this week as more torrential downpour is expected in most parts of the country till next week, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

According to PMD, strong monsoon currents are likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country on 20 July, Wednesday, and these currents are likely to spread to other parts of the country on 21 July, Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), and Gilgit Baltistan from 20-26 July.

Heavy rainfall along with wind and thunderstorms is predicted for Balochistan from 22-26 July while the same is predicted for Sindh from 24-26 July.

Urban flooding is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore, and Gujranwala due to heavy rainfall from 20-23 July.

The same situation could occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, and Sukkur from 24-26 July.

Flash flooding is expected in local nullahs of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, and AJK from 20-23 July.

A similar situation could occur in Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Mosa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, and Dera Ghazi Khan from 22-25 July.

Besides, landslides could occur in AJK, Galiyat, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period.