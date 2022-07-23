PMD Warns Against Urban and Flash Flooding for Next 3 Days

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials have warned that torrential rains between 23 and 26 July are likely to cause urban and flash flooding in various parts of the country, including central and south Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, and east Balochistan.

Kashmir, Murree, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Galiyat, Chillas, Diamir, and Astore are expected to have landslides during this period.

The Met officials explained that strong monsoon currents have entered the central and southern parts of the country, which will bring rain-wind/thundershowers in Kashmir, Punjab, Islamabad, KP, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Sindh, and east Balochistan. Subsequent isolated heavy rains are also likely in Punjab, Sindh, KP, and east Balochistan.

Precipitation Intensity in Lahore

Lahore had humid weather with scattered rainfall on Friday, and similar weather has been forecast for the next 24 hours. The provincial capital had a maximum temperature of 34 °C and a minimum of 22.6 °C yesterday.

The rain recorded in Mughalpura was 25 mm, the airport received 50 mm, Tajpura 53 mm, Shahdara 37 mm, Shahi Qila 42 mm, Mughalpura 25 mm, and Samanabad and Johar Town 20 mm each.

Similarly, Gulshan Ravi received 23 mm, Lakshmi Chowk and Upper Mall 15 mm each, Misri Shah and Township 11 mm each, Gulberg 13 mm, Walled City 08 mm, Punjab University 06 mm, and Iqbal Town 04 mm.

Rain in Punjab and Sindh

Besides Islamabad, rainfall was recorded in Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Multan, Bhakkar, Sargodha, DG Khan, Narowal, Gujranwala, Murree, Jhang, Hafizabad, Khanewal, Kasur, Rahimyar Khan, Kot Addu, Layyah, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Mangla, Khanpur, Noorpur Thal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Joharabad, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Bahawalnagar, and Sahiwal.

Mohenjo-Daro, Rohri, Larkana, Jacobabad, Sakrand, Dadu, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Karachi, and Thatta all had downpours.

Rain in KP and AJK

Takht-i-Bahi, Peshawar, Bannu, Dera Ismail (DI) Khan, Parachinar, Malam Jabba, and Kakul also received showers

Rainfall was recorded in Kotli, Garhi Dupatta, and Rawalakot

Rain in Balochistan

Barkhan and Sibi also received rains, and Nokundi had a temperature high of 47 °C on Friday.