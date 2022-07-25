Six Names Under Consideration for New Governor SBP

The Ministry of Finance has forwarded six names to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat for the appointment of a new Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Deputy Governor Syed Murtaza has held office as Acting Governor since 6 May after Dr. Reza Baqir resigned on 4 May at the end of his three-year term.

According to sources, the Ministry for Finance has forwarded six names to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, including former President National Bank, Dr. Saeed Ahmed; Asim Meraj Hussain; Acting Governor SBP, Murtaza Syed; Managing Director Bank of Punjab (BOP), Zafar Masood; Deputy Governor SBP, Muhammad Jameel; and former Governor SBP, Muhammad Ashraf Khan.

The Federal Cabinet will approve the appointment of the new governor in its next meeting, which is expected tomorrow under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister.

Earlier on Friday, the ministry appointed non-Executive Directors to the Board of Directors of the SBP.

According to the notification, the Federal Government has nominated eight non-Executive Directors to the Board of Directors of the SBP.

The President of Pakistan has appointed Dr. Ali Cheema, Dr. Akbar Zaidi, Tariq Mahmood Pasha, Najaf Yawar, Fawad Anwar, Nadeem Hussain, Mahfooz Ali Khan, and Zahid Fakhar Ul Din Ebrahim as non-Executive Directors for five years on the recommendation of the government.