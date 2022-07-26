CDA Seals Offices of Another Housing Society in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sealed the offices of all phases of Rawal Enclave, an illegal and unauthorized housing scheme in Islamabad’s Zone 4.

According to details, CDA’s Regional Planning Wing had recently issued a notification, directing DC Islamabad and SHO Bani Gala Police Station to seal the office of the housing society.

Taking action on the directives, CDA’s Enforcement Wing along with Islamabad’s District Administration and ICT Police sealed the office of Rawal Enclave earlier today.

CDA deems Rawal Enclave as an illegal housing society because it has been developed in violations of different laws including CDA Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, and ICT Building Control Regulations 2020.

The civic agency has warned the public as well as builders, developers, advertisers, promoters, and estate agents against investing their money in Rawal Enclave.

It has also approached PTCL, IESCO, and SNGPL to stop issuing new landline/internet, electricity, and gas connections in all phases of Rawal Enclave.

The development is part of the CDA’s grand operation against illegal housing societies in the federal capital. Earlier this week, the CDA sealed the offices of all phases of Ghouri Town.

The civic agency has advised people against investing their hard-earned money into housing societies that do not possess No Objection Certificates (NOCs) from the CDA.