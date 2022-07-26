Hub River Bridge Gets Washed Away in a Flash Flood

A recent update from National Highways Authority (NHA) says that the Hub river bridge has been swept away in a flash flood. According to details, a huge flood torrent took a 150-foot portion of the bridge. Fortunately, no one sustained any harm as the bridge had been closed off for heavy traffic a few days ago.

ALSO READ Toyota IMC to Stop Production for 15 Days Next Month: Report

NHA officials say that motorcycles and rickshaws were allowed to cross the bridge. The heavy rains are causing abnormal discharge of water from the Hub dam spillways, which has caused the local government to impose an emergency in the area.

People are being evacuated from communities along the Hub River as the water level is expected to rise several feet above normal.

A media report states that the overflow of water from the Hub dam is more than the capacity of the new bridge built near the Murad dam construction site. This excess water overflows from the bridge, cuts the road, and then falls into the river.

ALSO READ Govt to Unban All Luxury Items Except 2 Important Ones

The government has instructed the authorities to stay alert and assist the public in case of an emergency.