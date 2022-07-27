Pakistan’s Top Athletes Get International Olympic Committee Scholarships

Pakistan Olympic Association has managed to obtain the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Scholarship for its athletes. A total of Rs. 2.6 million has been disbursed as the first tranche of the IOC Olympic Scholarship to five athletes.

POA is in process of issuing the remaining scholarships to the other 07 athletes who have been accepted by IOC for their scholarships on the recommendations of POA. The athletes have earned these scholarships by their performance through sheer dedication and hard work.

POA will continue to assist them with training and provide competition opportunities within whatever limited resources are available and through obtaining scholarships and grants from all concerned quarters.

The Olympic Association has ensured timely completion of all formalities necessary and, despite the paucity of resources, has ensured the participation of even those athletes who had been prevented from participating.

Here is the list of athletes who have been granted the scholarship: