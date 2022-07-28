Australian Legend Terms IPL’s Dominance is Dangerous for Cricket

Legendary Australian wicket-keeper batter, Adam Gilchrist, has voiced his concerns over the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) expansion and the control they have over the cricketing calendar. Gilchrist believes that this will prove to be detrimental and dangerous for the future of international cricket.

Gilchrist’s comments came after reports emerged that Australian opener, David Warner, will prefer to play in the upcoming IPL-backed UAE T20 league instead of Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).

“I think it would almost be commercial suicide for (Cricket Australia) to allow a player like him (Warner) to go head-to-head up against their own competition,” Gilchrist remarked.

They can’t force David Warner to play in the BBL, but to let him then go off — or another player, let’s not single out Warner because there will be other players on the radar — it’s all part of this global dominance that these IPL franchises are starting to create. It’s getting a little bit dangerous the grip that it’s having to monopolize that ownership and the ownership of the players and their talents and where they can and can’t play.

IPL’s dominance of the cricketing calendar is proving to be worrisome for international cricket. Recently, the cash-rich tournament was granted a two-and-a-half-month window by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and it is expected that a part of the tournament will coincide with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from 2024 onwards.

IPL franchise owners also bought all the six franchises in the newly launched South African T20 League, making it a mini-IPL of sorts while several IPL owners also own teams in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the upcoming UAE T20 league.