ICC Reveals Whether it is Abolishing One Day International Cricket

The ICC’s Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice, has put an end to rumors of the ODI format being abolished from international cricket, stating that a “healthy” number of ODIs will be played in the 2023-27 cycle.

The Chief Executive also stated that at the governing body’s annual general meeting in Birmingham, they discussed several developments regarding the structuring of the game’s three formats, but not specifically ODIs.

I think at this stage there is some discussion, not specifically about ODIs, but about the mix of formats within the calendar. Countries have been, in their FTPs, are still scheduling a healthy number of ODIs as well.

The abolishing and reducing of overs in the format has been in the news since England’s red-ball skipper, Ben Stokes, abruptly retired from the ODI format last month, and cricketers and analysts have voiced their views on the subject.

Earlier this week, former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, proposed reducing the format’s overs from 50 to 40, which was later supported by Indian cricketer-turned-commentator, Ravi Shastri.

Speaking on the subject, Geoff Allardice stated that he does not anticipate any significant changes in the number or proportion of ODIs planned for the next future program.

Allardice also revealed that while some members have expressed a desire to focus on their domestic leagues, they are as committed to international and bilateral cricket as they have ever been.

It is important to note that despite their poor standing on the ICC Super League points table, Cricket South Africa withdrew a three-match ODI series from an upcoming Australia tour in order to focus on franchise cricket.