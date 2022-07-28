Pakistan Asks India for Inspection of Dams in Disputed Territory

Pakistan Indus Water Commissioner (PIWC), Muhammad Mehar Ali Shah, has contacted his counterpart, A.K Pal, in India, to allow Pakistani to inspect the hydroelectric projects in the disputed territory.

Sources say that the Pakistani commissioner asked for an inspection schedule for various hydroelectric power projects. These projects include the Kiru Hydroelectric Power Project and Ratle Hydroelectric Project, located on the Chenab River in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, Pakistan also wants to examine the eastern rivers of India, including the Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas Rivers.

The commission has also requested inspection schedules for Thein Dam and Ferozepur Headworks located on the Ravi River, along with Pong Dam on Beas River and Bhakra Dam on Sutlej River.

Previously, during the 118th meeting of the Indus Water Commission between Pakistan and India in New Delhi, it had been agreed that India would communicate advance flood-flow information as per the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960.

Talking to the media at Wagah Border after the conclusion of a two-day meeting on 31 May, the Pakistani Commissioner said that India was willing to work according to the rules set in the IWT.

Sources said that Pakistan wanted to examine the hydropower plants due to the recent rainfall season, which may disrupt the normal water flow, resulting in floods.

The Indus Water Commission is a mutual setup between Pakistan and India, created following the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960. This treaty has been followed by both sides despite all kinds of conflicts and even wars. Guarantors of the treaty are World Bank and European nations.