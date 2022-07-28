PFA Raids Factory to Seize Fake Beverages With Well-Known Brand Labels

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided a factory in the Harbanspura area in Lahore producing imitation carbonated drinks of several well-known brands and seized 1.200 liters of them on Wednesday.

It has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the factory owner for manufacturing adulterated beverages.

The PFA Director General (DG), Shoaib Khan Jadoon, stated that the drinks were being prepared with artificial sweeteners, chemicals, substandard colors, and contaminated water. He added that the PFA has taken action against the factory for producing fake drinks that can cause cancer and ulcer diseases.

The DG also revealed that the PFA confiscated 1,200 empty bottles, 2,000 lids, three cylinders, and the brand labels of popular beverage companies from the factory.

The PFA also conducted a crackdown across South Punjab on Wednesday under the supervision of Director Operations South and registered FIRs against two food outlet owners for unhygienic environments and practices, and the use of substandard ingredients, including expired flavoring agents, and slapped fines of Rs. 30,000 on owners.

Its teams also fined the owners of two milk shops for selling contaminated milk.

The DG PFA said that no one will be allowed to endanger people’s lives and warned that strict action will be taken against food and beverage adulterators.