Chinese Teachers to Teach Pakistanis How to Enter China’s World of Business

Two government educational institutions in Karachi have collaborated with China to launch a number of courses, including e-commerce, to build the entrepreneurship skills among the youth.

For the first time in the history of Pakistan, Chinese teachers and business experts will teach young Pakistanis how to enter China’s world of business, how to sell Chinese products internationally, and how to open new doors for Pakistani products, all via these online courses. This initiative is aimed at improving the learners’ knowledge and practical skills while providing them with multiple business opportunities on a global scale.

In this first-of-its-kind initiative, students are being taught the Chinese language to equip them to move to China and eventually enter its business world.

The Chairman of the Sindh Technical Board, Dr. Masroor Sheikh, revealed that the Technical Board and the Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) are offering these courses, assisted by China’s Hunan Chemical and Vocational Technical College.

The Sindh Board of Technical Education and the DUET have established cooperation between the two countries’ educational institutions to significantly lower unemployment rates while facilitating young people to pursue their studies and career path abroad.

The classes at DUET comprise three courses taught over three months. They started on 19 July, and each course has 32 hours of online classes and 32 hours of physical classes. Currently, 45 students are enrolled in the training courses in a single batch, while the target is to enroll 10,000 students.

The Chairman stated that the Chinese organizations were in need of employing more IT-trained, English-speaking employees.

ALSO READ HEC Urges Students and Teachers to Develop Their Skills Through Coursera

China and Pakistan recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the Model Sino-Pak Dual Diploma Vocational and Technical Joint Educational Program. The initiative is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between both countries and enabling Pakistanis to avail business opportunities in China.