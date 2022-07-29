Ex-Cricketer Wants Sarfaraz Ahmed to Replace Mohammad Rizwan [Video]

Former cricketer, Tauseef Ahmed, believes that Pakistan wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, should be dropped from the Test side after a string of poor performances in the longest format of the game. Tauseef said it is high time that former captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, should be given a chance instead of Mohammad Rizwan.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals the Reason Behind Loss in Second Test

Former off-spinner shared his thoughts during a TV show with sports journalist, Syed Yahya Hussaini.

Tauseef said that Rizwan has not been reliable as a batter in Test cricket and his performances have cost Pakistan dearly. He added that the national team management is being unfair by not providing a chance to Sarfaraz while Rizwan has been struggling for runs.

Tauseef believes that it is not necessary that a player should play in all three formats, adding that if any player s struggling in a particular format then he should not be in the team in that format.

The 64-year-old further added that Sarfaraz should be brought in the ODI format first as his performances in the 50-over format were good before being dropped from the side. He said that Sarfaraz should be given a proper chance and if he fails to perform then someone else can replace him.

سابق ٹیسٹ آف اسپنر @Tauseef697 کا کہنا ہے کہ بہت ہوگیا، اب @iMRizwanPak کی جگہ سابق ٹیسٹ کپتان @SarfarazA_54 کو موقع ملنا چاہئیے۔ pic.twitter.com/AccI4DYRrw — Syed Yahya Hussaini (@SYahyaHussaini) July 28, 2022

ALSO READ UAE’s New T20 League to Pay Players Well Above PSL and BBL

Rizwan’s performances in the Test format have come under scrutiny as he failed to deliver in the recently concluded two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. Rizwan scored 120 runs at an average of 30.00 in the four innings he played on the tour. His dismissal in the final innings of the second Test match was heavily criticized on social media as the cricketing fraternity stated that he should have shown better game awareness.

Despite a less than stellar outing in Sri Lanka, Rizwan has been solid in Test cricket since the start of 2021. He has played 14 matches during the time period and has scored 715 runs at an average of 42.05 including two half-centuries and two centuries.