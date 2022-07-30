Infinix Launches a New Version of Smart 6 Plus for Only $101

Infinix has launched its Smart 6 Plus smartphone yet again, but it’s targeting different markets this time. The new version is meant for India, and since Pakistan did not get the original model either, it is quite likely that our local market will get the Indian variant as well.

The new Smart 6 Plus comes with a different design and specs. Let’s have a look.

Design and Display

The new Smart 6 Plus still has a notched screen, but it is a bigger 6.82-inch LCD panel with smaller surrounding bezels. The brightness is slightly lower at 440 nits (vs 500 nits), but the screen resolution remains the same at 720p. The fingerprint sensor is still on the back, but the rear panel does not have a textured finish anymore.

Internals and Storage

Infinix has equipped the Indian Smart 6 Plus with a more powerful Helio G25 SoC. The memory configuration has been upgraded as well with 3GB RAM (virtually expandable to 6GB) and 64GBGB storage that is expandable up to 512GB with a microSD card.

The new version boots XOS 10.6 based Android 12 Go Edition instead of Android 11 Go Edition with XOS 7.6.

Cameras

The main camera design has been updated, but it uses the same 8MP primary camera alongside an AI lens. This camera setup is capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera has received a slight downgrade. It is now a 5MP shooter instead of an 8MP lens.

Battery and Pricing

Both models come with a 5,000 mAh battery cell, but there is no support for fast charging.

The Indian Infinix Smart 6 Plus is also cheaper than its global variant at $101 (down from $147).

Infinix Smart 6 Plus Specifications