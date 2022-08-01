FBISE Announces Dates for Matric Exams Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the date for the declaration of matriculation part-II exams results.

According to the details, the FBISE will announce the result on 3 August, Wednesday. The official ceremony will be held at FBISE’s headquarters in Islamabad.

Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will grace the ceremony as chief guest. He will hand over the Detailed Marks Certificates (DMCs) to the top-performing students from each academic group.

The rest of the students will be able to view their results on the official website of FBISE. They will also be able to receive their results through SMS.

On the other hand, FBISE will announce the matric part-I exams results on 5 August, Friday. A similar ceremony will be held to recognize the top performers from each academic group. The remaining students will be able to view their results online as well as through SMS.

It must be noted here that the annual exams for 9th and 10th classes under the FBISE started on 17 May, Thursday, and ended on 7 June, Thursday.

The Punjab Board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) is also considering announcing the matriculation results this month.

PBCC is mulling over announcing the results on 31 August. However, the date will be finalized after taking the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) into confidence.

The final exams of class 9th for all secondary education boards in Punjab started on 26 May, Thursday, and ended on 10 June, Friday, while class 10th exams started on 10 May, Tuesday, and ended on 25 May, Wednesday.