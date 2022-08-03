Educators Demands Withdrawal of Controversial Figure’s Appointment as CEO Education

The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association (APPSCA) has questioned the reputation of Kashif Azam, the newly appointed CEO of Education Rawalpindi district, and has asked the Punjab government to withdraw its decision.

The Punjab government recently appointed Kashif Azam as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Education in Rawalpindi, succeeding Raja Amjad Iqbal, prompting six different organizations to stage a protest outside his office.

ALSO READ Govt Notifies Public Holidays on Ashura for Schools and Offices

The organizations that staged protests against the decision include Punjab Teachers Union (PTU), Punjab Educators Association (PEA), Punjab SES Association (PSESA), All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA), Punjab Subject Association (PSA), and English Teachers Association (ETA).

Speaking to the media, the Central President of the Association, Malik Abrar Hussain, said that the provincial government should take note of the issues and requests of teachers and refrain from appointing controversial individuals.

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About HEC’s LAT and SEE Law Exams

He also told the government that they have scheduled an urgent meeting of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association and would soon come up with a stringent action plan after consulting with all parties.