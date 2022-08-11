Youngsters Play Cricket at Breathtaking Baboon Top in AJK’s Neelum Valley [Video]

Pakistan is known for its beautiful landscapes coupled with its unlimited passion for cricket. Recently, a video of youngsters playing cricket at an altitude of 1200ft at Baboon Top in scenic Neelam Valley, Azad Kashmir, is making the rounds on social media.

The aerial view of the breathtaking landscape covered with thick white clouds and lush green mountains as the local youngsters enjoy their game left the viewers awestruck.

Check out the stunning video:

Pakistan is home to some of the most scenic cricket grounds in the world. Recently, the Gwadar Cricket Stadium went viral worldwide for its picturesque backdrop as the cricketing fraternity including the ICC termed it one of the most beautiful cricket stadiums in the world.

Similarly, Pakistan is home to more such beautiful cricket grounds such as the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Bagh Cricket Stadium, Chitral Cricket Ground, and Narol Cricket Stadium in Muzaffarabad.