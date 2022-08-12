Apple to Replace Lightning Ports With USB Type-C Next Year

According to the latest report, the upcoming Apple AirPods lineup will have a USB Type-C charging case. Rumors say that Apple will launch the USB-C port update next year.

Apple has decided to replace the Lightning Ports for all its devices with USB Type-C ports because of the ruling of the European Union that named USB type-C as the standard charging port.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, Apple will launch USB Type-C charging cases in the year 2023. He further said that this year, the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will support the Lightning port.

It is not clear whether the upcoming Apple AirPods Pro will feature a USB Type-C port or not. The official announcement is expected in the coming months. Rumors suggest that this year Apple will feature the same Lightning port this year but we have to wait for the official announcement.