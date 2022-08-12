Pakistani Pacer Terms Mohammad Asif as Pakistan’s Best-Ever Fast Bowler

The left-arm pacer, Rumman Raees, believes former seamer, Muhammad Asif, is Pakistan’s greatest-ever fast bowler. Rumman said that he has not seen any bowler with better control on seam and swing than Asif.

Rumman said that Asif’s ability to seam and swing the ball at will was much better compared to legendary fast bowlers, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, and that is why he should be considered the greatest fast bowler in the country’s history.

All respect to Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis but Mohammad Asif is the greatest fast bowler of Pakistan because no one had more control while bowling seam and swing than Asif.

The 30-year-old said that Asif’s advice was crucial for him to become a better bowler. He revealed that Asif himself was not aware of proper seam and swing bowling through the initial stage of his domestic career but he developed his skills by putting in the hard work throughout his career.

He said that bowlers need to be aware of their strengths and need to realize that express pace only will not turn them into world-class bowlers.

Two-time PSL champion revealed that he has fully recovered from his back injury and is confident of putting in good performances in the upcoming Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2. Rumman was recently announced as the vice-captain for Bagh Stallions and will be seen in action in the upcoming competition.