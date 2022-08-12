Sindh Introduces Online Attendance System for Colleges

In order to digitize the management of attendance of students, Sindh’s College Education Department (CED) has introduced an online attendance system for students.

According to details, the teachers will be able to mark the attendance of students through the new system. The system will also share the attendance of students with their parents.

With the introduction of the online attendance system, CED Sindh hopes that irregularities in the manual attendance system will be eliminated once and for all.

Earlier this month on 1 August, the educational institutes across Sindh reopened for academic activities after summer vacations spanning over two months.

The summer vacations in public and private schools and colleges in the province took effect on 1 June and ended on 31 July.

A few days before 1 August, it was reported that Sindh Education and Literacy Department (SELD) has decided to extend the summer vacations till 15 August on account of inclement weather. However, SELD quickly clarified that the educational institutes will reopen as scheduled.