Cabinet to Take Up 7-Point Agenda Including Increase in Drug Prices

Bowing before the demands of the pharmaceutical industry, the federal cabinet will likely approve an increase in the prices of 35 drugs in its meeting tomorrow.

According to the agenda of the cabinet meeting, scheduled to take place on Tuesday (August 16, 2022), the cabinet will consider the summary to increase the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of 35 drugs under the hardship category recommended by Drug Pricing Committee (DPC).

As per the agenda, the cabinet will also discuss the summary moved by the Defense Division regarding the establishment of the National University of Pakistan (NUP) in Islamabad. The agenda includes a presentation on climate crises by Climate Change Division as well.

The summary for assessment of the value of 30,360 grams of silver to determine the value of diyat for the financial year 2022-23 moved by the Finance Division will also be considered.

The meeting agenda also includes a discussion on the report of the Cabinet Committee on Accounts Freezing Orders (AFOs) and repatriation of funds to Pakistan in Ahmed Ali Riaz and family and Messrs Bahria Town (Pvt) Ltd.

The cabinet will also ratify the decisions taken by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) in its meetings held on 28th July and 11th August. The meeting will also ratify the decisions of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) in its meeting held on 28th July.