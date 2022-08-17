Schedule of All International Cricket Pakistan Will Host in Next Four Years

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 17, 2022 | 5:22 pm

Pakistan is set to host as many as 10 international teams over the course of the next four years as the International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the Future Tours Program (FTP) for men’s international cricket.

The Men in Green are set to play a total of 27 Test matches, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 47 One Day Internationals, and 56 T20 Internationals between 2024 to 2027.

Out of the 27 Test matches, Pakistan will host 13 at home against the likes of England, Sri Lanka, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, and Bangladesh. Afghanistan, Ireland, Australia, and Zimbabwe will also tour the country to play limited-overs series.

Pakistan will also host two ODI tri-series in the next four years. New Zealand and South Africa will participate in the first tri-series, scheduled to be held in 2025, and England and Sri Lanka will be the participants in the second tri-series, set to be held in 2026.

Apart from the bilateral tours, Pakistan is also set to host the 2023 Asia Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will mark the return of multi-nation tournaments in the country.

Here is the complete home schedule:

Series Tests ODIs T20Is Date
Asia Cup TBA Sep 2023
West Indies tour of Pakistan 2 3 Feb-Mar 2024
Bangladesh tour of Pakistan 2 Aug 2024
England tour of Pakistan 3 Oct 2024
New Zealand and South Africa Tri-Series TBA Feb 2025
ICC Champions Trophy TBA Feb-Mar 2025
Bangladesh tour of Pakistan 3 3 May 2025
Afghanistan tour of Pakistan 3 Aug 2025
Ireland tour of Pakistan 3 3 Sep-Oct 2025
South Africa tour of Pakistan 2 3 3 Oct-Nov 2025
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 3 3 Nov 2025
Australia tour of Pakistan 3 Feb 2026
Australia tour of Pakistan 3 Mar 2026
Zimbabwe tour of Pakistan 3 3 Apr-May 2026
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 3 Oct 2026
England and Sri Lanka Tri-Series TBA Oct-Nov 2026
Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan 2 Nov 2026
New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2 Mar 2027

 

