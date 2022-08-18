PFF Stands Behind Indian Football Federation Following FIFA Ban

By Ayna Dua | Published Aug 18, 2022 | 9:17 pm

Pakistan Football Federation has extended support to the All India Football Federation following FIFA’s suspension of the latter.

All India Football Federation has been suspended by FIFA due to third-party interference in matters of football. FIFA banned AIFF after an Indian court dismissed the already functioning administration.

Pakistan Football Federation which has been under the radar for similar issues has shared a message to support AIFF in tough times. In its solidarity statement for AIFF, PFF wrote, “Commiseration to the Indian Football Federation and all Indian fans, it hurts to not be able to watch your team play. Indian Football has always been defiant and resilient.”

FIFA has recently lifted the ban on Pakistan Football Federation. PFF has wished the same for the AIFF in its message, which further reads, “Here’s hoping that Indian football comes out of suspension and continues to excite us in the coming years.”

