PFF Stands Behind Indian Football Federation Following FIFA Ban

Pakistan Football Federation has extended support to the All India Football Federation following FIFA’s suspension of the latter.

ALSO READ Adnan Siddiqui Requests CM Sindh to Help Legendary Zaheer Abbas

All India Football Federation has been suspended by FIFA due to third-party interference in matters of football. FIFA banned AIFF after an Indian court dismissed the already functioning administration.

Pakistan Football Federation which has been under the radar for similar issues has shared a message to support AIFF in tough times. In its solidarity statement for AIFF, PFF wrote, “Commiseration to the Indian Football Federation and all Indian fans, it hurts to not be able to watch your team play. Indian Football has always been defiant and resilient.”

The Pakistan Football Federation hopes that @IndianFootball will be back very soon and will continue to electrify us in the coming years! 📈 Sharing in your hard moments with love and friendship. 🇵🇰🇮🇳 #FootballPakistan #DilSayFootball pic.twitter.com/3Q4umhZkAk — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) August 18, 2022

ALSO READ AJK Govt Closes Down 5 Scools Due to KPL

FIFA has recently lifted the ban on Pakistan Football Federation. PFF has wished the same for the AIFF in its message, which further reads, “Here’s hoping that Indian football comes out of suspension and continues to excite us in the coming years.”