Adnan Siddiqui Requests CM Sindh to Help Legendary Zaheer Abbas

Renowned TV actor, Adnan Siddiqui, has asked Sindh Chief Minister, Murad Ali Shah, to assist former cricketer, Zaheer Abbas, who is being treated in a UK hospital for multiple illnesses.

The Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan actor claimed that he overheard CM Sindh urging someone at the Islamabad airport to help an actor who was in need of financial support and expected the same for the national hero.

The former cricketer, who is also known as Asian Bradman, is fighting pneumonia, kidney failure, and liver malfunction at Hammersmith Hospital for the last 2.5 months.

Adnan went on to say that it is heartbreaking to see a man who has brought fame to the country and who was given the coveted Pride of Pakistan award received no support from his country.

Zaheer Abbas is recognized as one of the country’s most elegant and talented batters who played 78 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan and was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2020 and PCB Hall of Fame in 2021.

Adnan said, “I am sure the NHS must be providing necessary aid, him being a red passport holder. That, however, doesn’t absolve us from the responsibility of extending help. It is a moral obligation towards our hero.”

It is worth noting that Zaheer Abbas retired from international cricket in 1985, having scored 5,062 runs in Tests and 2,572 runs in ODIs. In 2015, he also became the president of ICC, only the third cricketer to hold the post.