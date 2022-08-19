Pakistan to Face India or Australia in World Junior Squash Championship Knockouts

Pakistan has qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing World Junior Team Squash Championships after a clean-sweep in the group stages of the tournament.

ALSO READ PFF Stands Behind Indian Football Federation Following FIFA Ban

The Green Shirts defeated the Netherlands and Hong Kong successively on the second day of the tournament to book their place in the knock-out rounds. Pakistan had already beaten Guyana in the group stages a day earlier.

Pakistan began their day with a quick win over the Netherlands. Mohammad Ashab defeated his opponent in straight games before Noor Zaman doubled their lead with an 11-7, 11-8, 5-11, and 11-8 win over his Dutch opponent. Hamza Khan ensured Pakistan’s win as he defeated Samuel Gerrits in straight games in the third and final match between the two teams.

The Boys in Green continued their momentum with another three-match win over Hong Kong. Mohammad Ashab and Noor Zaman won their matches in straight games while Hamza Khan defeated his opponent despite losing the first game of the match.

ALSO READ Overseas Star Nadia Khan Set to Join Pakistan Women’s Football Team

Pakistan finished at the top of their group and will now face either arch-rivals India or Australia in the quarter-finals today. India and Australia will lock horns on day three in the second round of the competition and the winner of the encounter will move to the quarter-finals. The quarter-finals will be played on the same day.