Govt Orders to Shut Down All Swimming Pools in Lahore

The District Administration of Lahore has ordered the closure of all the swimming pools in the metropolis to prevent the breeding of dengue-transmitting mosquitoes.

Reports said that this is being done immediately under the directive issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore, Muhammad Ali.

The Assistant Commissioners (ACs) have also been directed to close down every swimming pool in their tehsils accordingly.

The DC Lahore announced that tire shops are being strictly monitored and their owners have been instructed to cooperate with the district administration to prevent the spread of the virus.

He told them to immediately dispose of old tires from petrol pumps and tire shops and warned that the shops of violaters will be sealed and First Information Reports (FIR) will be registered against them.

The initiative has been made amid reports of 55 new dengue cases in Punjab (with no loss of life) from 20 August.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) revealed that 537 cases have been reported so far, while two people died from the disease this year. It added that 79 patients are currently being treated at several hospitals across the province.

As per a city-wise breakdown by the P&SHD, 25 cases were reported in Rawalpindi, 23 in Lahore, two each in Gujranwala and Kasur, and one each in Sheikhupura, Mandi Bahauddin, and Okara.

Its anti-dengue squad surveyed 417,004 indoor and 109,303 outdoor sites to find dengue larvae and terminated them from 2,251 sites during daily surveillance in the province.

The health department has advised people to take preventive measures and maintain clean and dry environments to prevent the transmission of the virus.