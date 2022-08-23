FBR Announces Massive Duty on Gadgets, Cars and Electronics

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed/raised regulatory duties on the import of a wide range of luxury and non-essential items including vehicles.

The FBR has issued SRO.1571(I)/2022 and SRO.517(I)/2022 to increase Regulatory Duties on the import of luxury and non-essential items.

The enhanced rates of RDs would remain applicable from August 22, 2022, to February 21, 2023, under the SRO.1571(I)/2022 and RD would remain applicable on the import of items falling under the serial number 554 of the SRO.1571(I)/2022 from August 22, 2022, to November 1, 2022.

Under the SRO.517(I)/2022, 7 percent regulatory duty would be applicable on goods falling under tariff slab of 30 percent and higher slabs as well as slabs of specific rates, except the following which will be charged at the rate of 2 percent: on the goods falling under specified PCT codes and cars, jeeps, light commercial vehicles in CKD condition exceeding 1,000 cc and heavy commercial vehicles in CKD condition.

From August 22, 2022, to Feb 21, 2023, the FBR has also imposed 35 percent RD on the import of vehicles falling under the PCT codes of 8703.2323; 8703.2329; 8703.2490; 8703.3223; 8703.3225; 8703.3229; 8703.3390 and 8703.9000.

Under the SRO.1571(I)/2022, the RD has been increased from 5 percent to 100 percent on the import of new vehicles with a cylinder capacity exceeding 1,000 cc but not exceeding 1,300 cc.

Chocolates and other eatables

The RD has been increased on the import of chocolates from 10 to 49 percent; jams, fruit jellies, marmalades, fruit or nut puree, and fruit or nut pastes, obtained by cooking, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter from 20 percent to 49 percent.

The regulatory duty has been increased from 20 to 49 percent on the import of fruit, nuts, and other edible parts of plants, otherwise prepared or preserved, whether or not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or spirit, not elsewhere specified or Included.

The RD has been increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of waters, including natural or artificial mineral waters and aerated waters, not containing added sugar or other sweetening matter nor flavored; ice and snow.

The RD has been increased on the import of 25 to 49 percent on the import of waters, including mineral waters and aerated waters, containing added sugar or other sweetening matter or flavored.

Cars

The FBR has raised RD from 15 to 100 percent on the import of New 4×4 vehicles (CBU), 15 percent to 100 percent on the import of new minivans (CBU), 70-90 percent RD to 100 percent on the import of all-terrain vehicles (4×4) and 15 percent to 100 percent on the import of new Sport utility vehicles/SUVs 4×4.

Mobile Accessories

The FBR has imposed 5 percent RD on the import of all kinds of microphones and stands; loudspeakers, whether or not mounted in their enclosures, headphones, and earphones, whether or not combined with a microphone, and sets consisting of a microphone and one or more loudspeakers; audio-frequency electric amplifiers; electric sound amplifier sets.

Electronic equipment

The RD has been increased on the import of LCD, LED, and OLED from 15 percent to 49 percent.

The FBR has imposed 29 percent RD on the import of electronic cigarettes and similar personal electric vaporizing devices. Similarly, 49 percent RD has been imposed on the import of smoking pipes including pipe bowls and cigar and cigarette holders and parts thereof.

The FBR has raised RD from 30 percent to 49 percent on the import of spectacles, goggles, and the like, corrective and protective or other.

The FBR has imposed 47 percent RD on the import of pianos including automatic pianos and other string musical instruments.

Toiletries

The FBR has imposed 49 percent RD on the import of baths, shower-baths, sinks, and washbasins; 24 percent RD on toilet papers, toilet or facial tissue stocks, and 49 percent RD on the import of tableware and kitchenware.

The RD has been increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of tableware, kitchenware, other household articles, and toilet articles of porcelain or china.

Iron or Steel Items

The RD has been increased from 30 to 49 percent on the import of table, kitchen, or other household articles and parts thereof, of iron or steel, iron or steel wool; pot scourers and scouring or polishing pads, gloves, and the like of iron or steel.

The RD has been increased from 15 percent to 49 percent on the import of spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake- servers, fish- knives, butcher- knives, sugar tongs, and similar kitchen or tableware.

Hair care products

The RD has been increased from 10 percent to 49 percent on the import of hair dryers, other hairdressing apparatus, electric ovens, electric ranges, electric roasters/grillers, other coffee or tea makers, and toasters.

The RD has been increased from 25 to 45 percent on the import of combs, hair-slides, and the like; hairpins, curling pins, curling grips, hair- curlers, and the like, other than those of heading 85.16, and parts thereof.

The RD at the rate of 49 percent would be applicable on the import of powder puffs and pads for the application of cosmetics or toilet preparations.

Telephone sets

The RD has been increased from Rs. 300/set to Rs. 1000/set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets other having C&F Value up to $30 per set.

The RD has been increased from Rs. 300/set to Rs. 1000/set on the import of line telephone sets with cordless handsets having C&F Value up to $30 per set.

The RD has been increased from Rs. 3000/set to Rs. 6000/set on the import of Line telephone sets with cordless handsets (having C&F Value above $30 per set but not exceeding $100 per set.

Military weapons

The RD at the rate of 45 percent would be applicable on the import of military weapons and revolvers and pistols.

The RD has been increased from 20 to 45 percent on the import of other firearms and similar devices which operate by the firing of an explosive charge (for example, sporting shotguns and rifles, muzzle-loading firearms, very pistols, and other devices designed to project only signal flares, pistols Sunglasses Wrist watches, pocket watches, and other watches, including stopwatches, with case of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal and revolvers for firing blank ammunition, captive-bolt humane killers, and line-throwing guns.

The RD has been increased from 25 to 45 percent on the import of other arms (for example, spring, air or gas guns and pistols, truncheons).

The RD has been increased from 25 to 45 percent on the import of seats (other than those of heading 94.02), whether or not convertible into beds, and parts thereof (except PCT codes 9401.1000, 9401.2010, 9401.2020, 9401.2090, and 9401.3000, 9401.9000).

Furniture

The RD has been increased from 45 to 49 percent on the import of other furniture and parts thereof (except PCT code 9403.9000)

The FBR has imposed 49 percent RD on the import of mattress supports and articles of bedding and similar furnishing.

The FBR has imposed 45 percent RD on the import of luminaires and lighting fittings including searchlights and spotting lights and parts, therefore.