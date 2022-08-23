Legendary Cricketer Says Shaheen Afridi Out of Asia Cup is a Big Setback

Former Pakistan captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, believes Shaheen Afridi’s injury is a huge blow for Pakistan in the Asia Cup, stating that the left-arm pacer put enormous pressure on India during the T20 World Cup 2021.

It’s a massive setback for Pakistan that Shaheen Afridi is out of the Asia Cup. If you look at the last match against India, he created pressure right from the very first over in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.

In the T20 World Cup 2021, Shaheen Shah shocked India’s top-batting order by taking 3 for 31 in four overs and restricting the arch-rivals to 151, which was chased down easily by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

While speaking regarding Shaheen’s injury on his YouTube channel, the legendary batter said, “It’s a tough decision for Pakistan as Shaheen has been ruled out of the tournament, but injuries are part of the game.”

The Men in Green will begin their Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India on August 28, and the selectors have already named Mohammad Hasnain as Shaheen’s replacement.

The former skipper also expressed concern about Pakistani players’ inconsistency in the series against the Netherlands. He said that Fakhar Zaman, the opening batter, got a century in the first ODI but failed in the second and third.

“Other players like Muhammad Rizwan also hit a half-century but didn’t continue their form. Babar Azam is the only player who is scoring runs consistently,” the former captain continued.

It is critical for every player to accept responsibility for performing consistently in an event like the Asia Cup, he added.