IT Ministry to Expand its Digitized Criminal Record Project

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) has decided to expand the scope of the Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in Pakistan (CASPP) project countrywide.

According to MoITT, the CASPP project of digitizing police stations and FIR systems has achieved great success as 524,030 criminals’ records have been digitized so far and 184 police stations have been automated in provincial capitals.

Under this project, a digital complaint system has been introduced called “Complaint Management System” under which 895,899 complaints have been lodged by citizens so far. In addition, 169,377 FIRs have been entered in these provincial capitals.

Further, a web application called hotel eye has been developed to log check-ins/check-outs at hotels. It saves the personal data of the visitor including CNIC and other mandatory details. In case of criminal record checks in, this system facilitates the police by sending a notification for prompt action as it is integrated with Nadra, PSRMS and CRO. A total of 3,368,732 guests entries have been recorded in the provincial capitals. The monitoring of tenants has also been initiated, digitizing 260,128 tenant records in Karachi and Police Khidmat Markaz centres have been established as a confidence-building measure between police and the public.

According to MoITT officials, with these great improvements within the Police Departments, a great response has been received from the public and the MoITT is looking to increase the scope of these initiatives in other cities across Pakistan. Integration of other limbs of the Criminal Justice System, such as Prisons, Prosecution, Judiciary and Probation and Parole Service is also planned to make the system fully integrated.