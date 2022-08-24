Mirpur Royals Advance to KPL 2 Final After Rain Spoils Qualifier

Mirpur Royals have qualified for the final of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) season 2 due to higher standing in the group stage after the Qualifier between Mirpur Royals and Bagh Stallions was called off due to rain.

According to KPL rules, “In case of any play-off match being washed out or any other interruption and no result is achieved then the team which has a higher standing after single league matches of the tournament of KPL T20 will qualify for the next stage.”

According to the group stage points table, the Royals had more points after winning four of six matches, while the Bagh Stallions, who will now play in the 2nd Eliminator against the winner of the 1st Eliminator, had six points.

The third-placed Overseas Warriors and the fourth-placed Kotli Lions will play each other in the first elimination game today at 7:00 pm while the winner will face the Bagh Stallions in the second eliminator.

It is important to note that heavy rains is expected in the evening, and in the case of a washout, Overseas Warriors will successfully qualify for tomorrow’s second eliminator match against Bagh Stallions.

The final of the Kashmir Premier League will be played on Friday at Muzaffarabad Stadium.