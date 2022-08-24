Pakistan Looking to Boost IT Exports to $15 Billion: Minister

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque has reiterated the government’s resolve to increase Pakistan’s IT exports to $15 billion in the next few years

The federal minister was attending ITCN Asia 2022, which is a platform for the promotion of Information Technology (IT) and guidance to a new generation. The three-day event, organized by Ecommerce Gateway, will continue till August 26, 2022.

The minister inaugurated the exhibition and conferences. Speaking on the occasion, he said that as per the instructions from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a plan was being devised to increase IT exports. He said, “A target of $5 billion IT exports has been set for the next year, while the same will be increased to $15 billion in the next few years”.

The government is evaluating attractive incentives for the industry such as regulatory reforms and tax exemptions. Certain other recommendations are also under consideration. Moreover, Cyber Security Policy and Personal Data Protection have also been finalized,” the minister said.

He informed that initial viabilities had already been finalized for the development of IT Parks in Karachi with an investment of Rs. 31 billion, and the project would be launched soon. The minister said that with the cooperation of Sindh University, IT courses have been started at various institutes in Hyderabad.

ITCN Asia 2022 is also hosting seminars and conferences on several important subjects such as crypto, e-commerce, software development, startup, robotics, retail-tech, and ad-tech. World-renowned experts will share their insights on the prevailing trends and opportunities in the world of IT.

Over 1,500 brands representing 800 companies will participate in the exhibition.