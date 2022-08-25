All You Need to Know About Islamic University’s Arabic Courses

The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has announced multiple short Arabic language courses for the years 2022 and 2023.

The IIUI is going to conduct these courses with its qualified faculty from various Pakistani and foreign institutes including Al-Azhar University in Egypt.

Arabic holds high esteem in Muslim society and it is essential for understanding Quran, Hadith, and other Shariah Sources.

Here are the details regarding the short courses:

Short Arabic Course (Evening)

Admissions are open for the 3-Month Short Arabic Course in the evening shift that will start on 13 September and end on 1 December 2022.

Time Line

Duration: 3 Months (12 weeks).

Classes on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday every week.

Male Timing: 5:15 PM to 8:15 PM.

Female Timing: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Classes start on 13 September 2022.

Classes end on 1 December 2022.

Examination Date: 6 December 2022

Deadline

The last date to submit the form and fee is 9 September 2022 (Friday).

Eligibility

Applicants must have a minimum qualification of Matriculation with a 50 percent aggregate.

Details about Fee and Concession

The fee for all courses is Rs. 15,000 (without books).

IIUI offers a 50 percent concession for existing IIUI students.

A 25 percent concession for people who register together like husband and wife, brothers or sisters, and father/son/daughter and mother/daughter/son.

A 25 percent concession for a group of five or more belonging to the same organization, and alumni of IIUI.

For Fee Concession Offer, verification from the Coordinator is required before getting the challan form.

Study Material

Students will be required to purchase the study material from the Arabic Course office.

How to Apply

Admission forms can be downloaded from the IIUI’s website. Alternatively, Applicants can acquire these forms from the IIUI Campus (details are available on the website).

Challan form is also available at the campus (details given on the website).

Male Students will have to submit their Green Challan Form at the Al-Baraka Bank booth in the university.

Female students will have to submit their White Challan Form at Allied Bank Booth at the Female Campus.

After paying the fee, attach its academic copy with the form and submit it to: Males: Room C-25 (Imam Abu Hanifa Block) Females: Room C-26 (Fatim-tu-Zahra Block)



Upcoming Courses

For upcoming courses for the year 2023, interested people are advised to check their schedule on IIUI’s website. To summarize, the IIUI will conduct three short courses that are mentioned below: 3-Month Arabic Course from 13 December 2022 to 9 March 2023. Sunday Learning Arabic Program from 1 January 2023 to 18 June 2023. Summer Arabic Course from 5 June 2023 to 27 July 2023.



Transport Details

Students can avail the university transport free of cost on existing routes and timings

No transport facility for Sunday Learning Arabic Program.

In Summer Course, transport is only available for female students in the morning.”

Contact Details

Interested people can contact Dr. Zaheed Ahmad, Assistant Professor in the Department of Linguistics at 051-9019919, 0333-5290675, and [email protected].