Zameen.com Holds Successful Open House Event in Islamabad

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise – recently organized open house event in Islamabad. Given the growing market interest in property projects, this event was held at Zameen.com’s Islamabad’s office.

The residents of the city and surrounding areas attended the open house in large numbers.

The said open house featured over 25 highly lucrative mixed-used ventures for the consideration of the people in attendance. The featured projects include names like River Hills 5,Grand Palladium, and River Courtyard I & II.

In addition, the event also featured projects from Zameen Developments.

Addressing the ceremony, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Sales (North) Hassan Danish thanked the attendees for their contribution to the event’s success.

He stated that the company had always envisioned expanding its brand portfolio to include the entire country to provide a platform for quality real estate ventures to grow. He added that the open house was another attempt to realize this inclusive vision.

Director Sales (North) Khurram Hussain also spoke on the occasion, and said that Zameen.com was a reputed real estate marketing company that was playing a pivotal role in promoting advanced and luxurious residential and commercial projects.