Karachi Zoo Animals Unaffected by Monsoon Rains and Floods

Following the departure of the FOUR PAWS International veterinary team from Pakistan after successfully treating four African elephants in Karachi last week, ProPakistani spoke to Dr. Aamir Ismail, the Deputy Director Vet at Karachi Zoo, to find out how they are faring, particularly as Sindh is plagued with heavy torrential rains and floods.

Dr. Ismail clarified that Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) Recreation Department has four elephants – Madhubala and Noor Jahan in Karachi Zoo, and Malika and Sonu in Safari Park.

When asked about Madhubala’s and Noor Jehan’s post-operation treatment after they recently underwent surgeries on tusk cavities by the FOUR PAWS vets, Dr. Ismail stated that they are receiving standard post-procedural treatment for dental procedures and cavities.

“Antibiotics and analgesics are required to be administered for five to seven days, and further flushing and dressing of the procedure site thrice daily,” he elaborated.

Responding to a query about whether the monsoon rains and floods have affected the animals at Karachi Zoo in any way, Dr. Ismail, who revealed that he is in charge of looking after all the animals there, said, “No, as Karachi Zoo is located in the center of the city. That’s why the zoo and its inmates have not been affected by the current monsoon spell.”

Before the FOUR PAWS team left the zoo, its Head of Digital Communications, Sandra Hoenisch, shared an update on Madhubala and Noor Jehan with this scribe.

“Madhubala and Noor Jehan are doing fine! Both were already reunited shortly after the second operation yesterday. We also checked up on Malika and Sonia (former Sonu) at the Safari Park. Both are now outside during the day, enjoying the large green enclosure,” she revealed.

“Their health has also improved. They are fitter, and due to the new regular foot care, the condition of their feet has improved. Our team will now hand in the surgery report together with further husbandry recommendations to the Sindh High Court,” Honeisch added.