Pet Dog Bites Polio Worker in Layyah

A lady health worker (LHW) in Layyah, Punjab, was reportedly mauled by a dog on Monday while on duty, which led to calls that stray dogs in the district should be culled to prevent similar incidents.

The media had reported that she had been attacked by street dogs near Chowk Azam. However, ProPakistani learned from CEO Health Layyah, Dr. Amir Abdullah, today that the LHW had been bitten by a pet dog while exiting a house after administering the polio vaccination.

As per an official email from the Layyah District Health Authority (DHA) that Dr. Abdullah shared with ProPakistani, the LHW, Nasreen Parveen, who is working in the polio campaign in NID-August-2022, Team No. 46, had visited House No. 63 in Uncha Solang, Near Iqbal Super Store, Union Council Chowk Azam Urban on Day 1 of the campaign on 22 August, and was bitten by the owner’s pet dog.

She is said to have received immediate treatment, including an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and a tetanus vaccine, at the THQ Hospital Chowk Azam Emergency Ward, and is reportedly stable and at home.

Dr. Abdullah stated that the district administration is considering culling the stray dogs in Layyah, particularly after this case, but also mentioned that animal rescue organizations and NGOs are pushing for humane alternatives to killing them.

Pet dogs and other animals that attack humans are often shot dead to prevent a repeat of the incident. The attack on the LHW in Layyah also raises concerns that pet owners, while being aware of how damaging and deadly attacks from dogs can be, should train them to prevent bites and attacks, and should control them in the presence of strangers.