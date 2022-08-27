Systems Ltd. and Ali Institute of Education Launch IT Mustakbil Training Program

Systems Limited in collaboration with Ali Institute of Education has launched the IT Mustakbil Training program. The highly anticipated orientation session for Diploma in Computer Science under IT Mustakbil Training Program was organized at Ali Institute of Education for more than 170 students. Ms. Toima Asghar CHRO Systems Limited officially welcomed the students and participants from various educational backgrounds. She congratulated the students and encouraged them to make the best of what this program has to offer as these six months would shape their professional IT careers.

A living legend, Syed Babar Ali, graced the event and elaborated on the vision of the program and the role of Systems Limited in knowledge creation for the youth of Pakistan. He emphasized: “Learning is a lifelong experience. You must learn till the day you die and that is the only way to improve in society.” Further, he familiarized the students with the spirit of the program along with an emphasis on professional ethics.

Succeeding that, CEO & MD Systems Limited Mr. Asif Peer shared the way forward to the participants and prospects associated with this program. He ensured the provision of the best facilities to equip them with modern technologies. He asked them to solely focus on building their skills, which would help them not only to bring financial uplift to Pakistan but also to face the world with new confidence in the future. Moreover, he shared his vision of expanding this program to multiple cities in Pakistan to equip thousands of students in order to incorporate them into the fastest-growing industry.

Syed Hyder Ali, MD & CEO – Packages Limited, and Syeda Henna Babar Ali, Chairperson – DIC Pakistan & Advisor, Consumer Division – Packages Limited took the time out of their busy schedule and graced the event to encourage the students. Syed Aslam Mehdi, Director & Group Head External Affairs – Packages Limited, was also present on the occasion.

Ms. Naureen Anwar, SVP Special Projects – Systems Limited, and Technical Lead of the program addressed the students and encouraged them to learn through commitment and determination as they embark upon an exciting new journey with Systems. Ms. Sarah Faizan, Head of Ali Institute of Education welcomed the students on campus and asked them to take this course as a lifetime learning opportunity.

Systems Limited Executive Leadership Team and Faculty and Students from LUMS also joined to encourage the program. Mr. Adeel Ahmed Chatha, Manager Industrial & Academia Linkages – Systems Limited, Mr. Rizwan Ghani, Ex-Director & GM – Packages Limited, and Mr. Anis Ahmad, Manager Administration & Finance – AIE, ensured smooth execution of the event.