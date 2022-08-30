Govt to Issue Import Permits For Onion and Tomatoes Within 24 Hours

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNFSR) will issue import permits for onion and tomatoes within 24 hours to facilitate importers to ensure supply and price stability.

The Ministry has also proposed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to waive-off taxes and levies on the import of onion and tomatoes for the next 90 days.

These decisions were taken during a meeting held at the MNFSR. The decisions are expected to be made effective on an immediate basis.

As per details, the importers will be allowed to import onion and tomatoes. MNFSR has directed the Department of Plant Protection (DPP) to facilitate the import and ensure that there remain hindrances for importers. MNFSR has also taken on board all the stakeholders to ensure a supply of essential commodities to the consumers.

Furthermore, a contact group to facilitate imports is created, where importers will be able to share their problems, while a team at MNFSR will monitor the situation and take necessary action to redress the complaints.

It is pertinent to mention here that MNFSR has taken the above decisions to ensure that onions and tomatoes are available in the market at reasonable rates to consumers during the times when crops have been heavily damaged because of recent floods and rains. Pakistan Embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, UAE and other countries have been requested to assist imports.