HEC Extends Deadline for Inter-University Essay Writing Competition 2022

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has extended the deadline for the inter-university essay writing competition to 6 September 2022.

The development comes after heavy rains and flash floods wreaked havoc across the country resulting in the closure of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs).

HEC announced this competition on Pakistan’s 75th Independence Day in collaboration with the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.

The competition is aimed to help the youth analyze the opportunities and problems that Pakistan faces. It will also enable them to critically identify the role that youngsters can play in the growth of the country through creativity, critical thinking, and productive involvement.

Here are the details about the inter-university essay writing competition:

Topics (English and Urdu)

Development Journey of Pakistan from 1947 to 2022; Lessons Learnt vis-à-vis Other Countries. Pakistan at 2047: National Youth Aspirations.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be:

Pakistani/Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) nationals.

Regular university students.

Aged 25 years or less.

Essay Writing Criteria

Entry in one language only.

The word count must be 2,500-3,000.

The English essay must be typed in Times New Roman in font size 12 and 1.5 line spacing.

The Urdu essay must be typed, not handwritten.

All entries must be submitted in PDF format.

Deadline

The new deadline for submissions is 6 September 2022.

How to Participate

Candidates are to submit their essays with a filled registration form downloaded from HEC’s website.

The essay and the registration form have to be emailed to [email protected], and hard copies must be sent through courier to ‘Saher Mirza, Assistant Director (Academics), Higher Education Commission, Sector H-8, Islamabad’.

Cash Prizes (for English and Urdu)

The winners of the competition will be awarded cash prizes as follows:

First position — Rs. 500,000.

Second position — Rs. 300,000.

Third position — Rs. 200,000.

Fourth to tenth positions — Rs. 100,000 each.

Note: Incomplete and duplicate entries will be rejected and the HEC reserves the right to reject any or all entries without reason. All other terms and conditions of the Inter-University Essay Competition remain unchanged.