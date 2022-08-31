Female Students Clinch Top Positions in Federal Board’s HSSC Part-II Annual Results

Published Aug 31, 2022

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-II annual exams earlier today.

According to the official result gazette, 75,368 candidates enrolled and 74,078 candidates appeared in HSSC-II exams this year. Out of those who appeared in the exams, 66,795 were regular and 7,283 were private.

61,741 students have passed the exams while 12,293 have failed. Of the candidates who have passed, 56,329 are regular and 5,412 are private. Overall, the percentage of students who have passed this year’s HSSC-II exams is 83.35%.

Female students have dominated the HSSC part-II annual results. Across five groups, they have secured 13 out of 18 top positions. Here are the top performers from all groups.

Humanities Group

Name College Marks Position
Faiza Younis Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate), F-7/2, Islamabad 1018 1st
Eman W.S.S.O Mashal Degree College For Women, Wah Cantt 991 2nd
Maheen Gul Jamia-tul-Mohsanat, Khayam Town, Sector H-13, Islamabad 989 3rd
Unsa Bibi Wise School and College For Girls, Wah Model Town 989 3rd

Pre Medical Group

Name College Marks Position
Tooba Abdul Basit Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi 1081 1st
Minahil Rashid Army Public School and College (Girls), Humayun Road, Rawalpindi Cantt 1077 2nd
Eman Safdar Army Public School and College, Gujranwala 1076 3rd

Pre Engineering Group

Name College Marks Position
Huda Noor Ahmed Sir Syed College, Wah Cantt 1071 1st
Abdul Rehman Memon Hamza Army Public School and College (Boys), Stadium Road, Rawalpindi. 1070 2nd
Amal Kashif Hamza Army Public School and College (Girls) Stadium Road, Rawalpindi. 1070 2nd
Saim Ahmed F. G. Sir Syed College, The Mall, Rawalpindi 1068 3rd

Science General Group

Name College Marks Position
Iqra Mehmood Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi 1061 1st
Ayesha Hussain Askaria College (Girls Wing), 117 Market Road, Rawalpindi 1056 2nd
Rao Muhammad Haris Fazaia Inter College, E-9, Islamabad 1054 3rd

Commerce Group

Name College Marks Position
Muhammad Abdullah HCCS Educational System, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi Cantt 1028 1st
Aniqa Safdar Harvard College of Commerce and Sciences, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi 1025 2nd
Rabia Ansari Harvard College of Commerce And Sciences, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi 1025 2nd
Muhammad Taha Mustafa Fauji Foundation College For Boys, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi Cantt 1020 3rd

 

