Female Students Clinch Top Positions in Federal Board’s HSSC Part-II Annual Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-II annual exams earlier today.

According to the official result gazette, 75,368 candidates enrolled and 74,078 candidates appeared in HSSC-II exams this year. Out of those who appeared in the exams, 66,795 were regular and 7,283 were private.

61,741 students have passed the exams while 12,293 have failed. Of the candidates who have passed, 56,329 are regular and 5,412 are private. Overall, the percentage of students who have passed this year’s HSSC-II exams is 83.35%.

Female students have dominated the HSSC part-II annual results. Across five groups, they have secured 13 out of 18 top positions. Here are the top performers from all groups.

Humanities Group

Name College Marks Position Faiza Younis Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate), F-7/2, Islamabad 1018 1st Eman W.S.S.O Mashal Degree College For Women, Wah Cantt 991 2nd Maheen Gul Jamia-tul-Mohsanat, Khayam Town, Sector H-13, Islamabad 989 3rd Unsa Bibi Wise School and College For Girls, Wah Model Town 989 3rd

Pre Medical Group

Name College Marks Position Tooba Abdul Basit Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi 1081 1st Minahil Rashid Army Public School and College (Girls), Humayun Road, Rawalpindi Cantt 1077 2nd Eman Safdar Army Public School and College, Gujranwala 1076 3rd

Pre Engineering Group

Name College Marks Position Huda Noor Ahmed Sir Syed College, Wah Cantt 1071 1st Abdul Rehman Memon Hamza Army Public School and College (Boys), Stadium Road, Rawalpindi. 1070 2nd Amal Kashif Hamza Army Public School and College (Girls) Stadium Road, Rawalpindi. 1070 2nd Saim Ahmed F. G. Sir Syed College, The Mall, Rawalpindi 1068 3rd

Science General Group

Name College Marks Position Iqra Mehmood Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi 1061 1st Ayesha Hussain Askaria College (Girls Wing), 117 Market Road, Rawalpindi 1056 2nd Rao Muhammad Haris Fazaia Inter College, E-9, Islamabad 1054 3rd

Commerce Group