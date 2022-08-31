Female Students Clinch Top Positions in Federal Board’s HSSC Part-II Annual Results

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) part-II annual exams earlier today.
According to the official result gazette, 75,368 candidates enrolled and 74,078 candidates appeared in HSSC-II exams this year. Out of those who appeared in the exams, 66,795 were regular and 7,283 were private.
61,741 students have passed the exams while 12,293 have failed. Of the candidates who have passed, 56,329 are regular and 5,412 are private. Overall, the percentage of students who have passed this year’s HSSC-II exams is 83.35%.
Female students have dominated the HSSC part-II annual results. Across five groups, they have secured 13 out of 18 top positions. Here are the top performers from all groups.
Humanities Group
|Name
|College
|Marks
|Position
|Faiza Younis
|Islamabad Model College for Girls (Post Graduate), F-7/2, Islamabad
|1018
|1st
|Eman
|W.S.S.O Mashal Degree College For Women, Wah Cantt
|991
|2nd
|Maheen Gul
|Jamia-tul-Mohsanat, Khayam Town, Sector H-13, Islamabad
|989
|3rd
|Unsa Bibi
|Wise School and College For Girls, Wah Model Town
|989
|3rd
Pre Medical Group
|Name
|College
|Marks
|Position
|Tooba Abdul Basit
|Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi
|1081
|1st
|Minahil Rashid
|Army Public School and College (Girls), Humayun Road, Rawalpindi Cantt
|1077
|2nd
|Eman Safdar
|Army Public School and College, Gujranwala
|1076
|3rd
Pre Engineering Group
|Name
|College
|Marks
|Position
|Huda Noor Ahmed
|Sir Syed College, Wah Cantt
|1071
|1st
|Abdul Rehman Memon
|Hamza Army Public School and College (Boys), Stadium Road, Rawalpindi.
|1070
|2nd
|Amal Kashif
|Hamza Army Public School and College (Girls) Stadium Road, Rawalpindi.
|1070
|2nd
|Saim Ahmed
|F. G. Sir Syed College, The Mall, Rawalpindi
|1068
|3rd
Science General Group
|Name
|College
|Marks
|Position
|Iqra Mehmood
|Punjab College, Attock Refinery Road, Rawalpindi
|1061
|1st
|Ayesha Hussain
|Askaria College (Girls Wing), 117 Market Road, Rawalpindi
|1056
|2nd
|Rao Muhammad Haris
|Fazaia Inter College, E-9, Islamabad
|1054
|3rd
Commerce Group
|Name
|College
|Marks
|Position
|Muhammad Abdullah
|HCCS Educational System, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi Cantt
|1028
|1st
|Aniqa Safdar
|Harvard College of Commerce and Sciences, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi
|1025
|2nd
|Rabia Ansari
|Harvard College of Commerce And Sciences, Main Peshawar Road, Rawalpindi
|1025
|2nd
|Muhammad Taha Mustafa
|Fauji Foundation College For Boys, New Lalazar, Rawalpindi Cantt
|1020
|3rd