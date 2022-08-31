Punjab Police Brutally Tortures Snooker Club Owner For Staying Open After Midnight

Officers of the Punjab Police recently raided a snooker club in the heart of Rawalpindi and brutally tortured its owner for keeping the facility open after midnight.

According to details, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Rawalpindi’s Sadiqabad Police Station, Tahir Rehan, along with his subordinates raided the snooker club. The officers damaged the equipment and beat up the owner, who has been identified as Adnan Baig.

The videos of the incident are all over different social media platforms, drawing severe criticism from the citizens over the misuse of powers by SHO Sadiqabad.

راولپنڈی ،ایس ایچ او تھانہ صادق آباد طاہر ریحان کارات گئے تک اسنوکر کلب کھولنے پر مالک پر مبینہ تشدد ایس ایچ او اور اہلکاروں کی سنوکر کلب میں تھوڑ پھوڑ سنوکر مالک عدنان بیگ کو زمین پر لٹا کر مبینہ تشدد کیا ⁦@RwpPolice⁩ ⁦@OfficialDPRPP⁩ ⁦@Tahirnaser⁩ pic.twitter.com/n9IxB2xIuy — Shakeel Qarar (@Qarar009) August 31, 2022

The top brass of Rawalpindi Police jumped into action after the issue was highlighted on social media, with the City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, initiating action against the involved officers.

CPO Rawalpindi has announced to launch departmental inquiry over the incident, suspending SHO Tahir Rehan and his subordinates till the completion of the proceedings.

In an official statement issued by Rawalpindi Police, the CPO reiterated that violence or ill-treatment of the citizens will never be tolerated under his watch.